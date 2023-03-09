Stevard LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Stevard LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the second quarter worth about $417,000.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKG traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.97. The stock had a trading volume of 146,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,498. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.50. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25.

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.