Stevard LLC Purchases New Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $1,023,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at $15,107,713.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,516,250. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRSP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.08. 62,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,809. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.84.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

