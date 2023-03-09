Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) to Hold

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s current price.

FULC has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

NASDAQ:FULC traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,761,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,366. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $254.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.25. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $24.79.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,341,420 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $7,270,496.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,403,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,964,525.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,497,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,372,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,695,655. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,630,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 511.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,988,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,800 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,708,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,450,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,640,000.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

