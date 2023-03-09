Stifel Nicolaus Raises Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target to C$7.00

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Kelt Exploration Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KELTF opened at $3.60 on Monday. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

