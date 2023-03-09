Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.94 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $11.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.22.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 64.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.
Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
