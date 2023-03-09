Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.94 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

SFIX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.07. 372,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,917. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a market cap of $561.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.22. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,203,000 after purchasing an additional 483,213 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 68,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,320 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SFIX shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.30 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

(Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.