Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.94 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.
Stitch Fix Price Performance
SFIX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.07. 372,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,917. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a market cap of $561.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.22. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,203,000 after purchasing an additional 483,213 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 68,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,320 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Stitch Fix Company Profile
Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stitch Fix (SFIX)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.