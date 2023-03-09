StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.57 on Monday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $48.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

About Nabriva Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) by 102.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 402,144 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.