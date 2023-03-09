StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Northland Securities downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.57 on Monday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $48.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
About Nabriva Therapeutics
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
