StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRVGet Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.57 on Monday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $48.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRVGet Rating) by 102.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 402,144 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

