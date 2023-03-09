StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
Orion Energy Systems Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of OESX opened at $1.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $57.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.96.
About Orion Energy Systems
Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.
