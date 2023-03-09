StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Orion Energy Systems Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of OESX opened at $1.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $57.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

About Orion Energy Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter worth $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

