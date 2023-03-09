StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIOL. Benchmark reduced their target price on BIOLASE to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on BIOLASE to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BIOLASE by 11.6% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in BIOLASE by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 52,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

