StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIOL. Benchmark reduced their target price on BIOLASE to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on BIOLASE to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51.
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
