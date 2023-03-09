StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of CLRB opened at $1.90 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a market cap of $17.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 757,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

