StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of CLRB opened at $1.90 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a market cap of $17.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.17.
About Cellectar Biosciences
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.
