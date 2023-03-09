StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Price Performance

Shares of EDUC opened at $3.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 million, a PE ratio of -113.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development in the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the second quarter worth $65,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Educational Development during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Educational Development by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. 23.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

