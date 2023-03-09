StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Trading Down 5.6 %

POLA opened at $1.51 on Friday. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polar Power in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polar Power by 29.9% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 94,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Polar Power by 87.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

