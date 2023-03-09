StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSE:WYY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
WidePoint Stock Up 2.5 %
WidePoint stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.09. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.81.
About WidePoint
