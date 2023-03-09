StockNews.com Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.57.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $63.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $82.64. The stock has a market cap of $115.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.89 and a 200 day moving average of $65.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.721 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

