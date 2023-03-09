Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 167 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 127,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,063,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.6% during the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 433,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,770,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.52. The stock had a trading volume of 436,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,665,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.86. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The firm has a market cap of $324.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

