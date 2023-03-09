Stokes Family Office LLC Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.9% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $293.64. 341,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,581,294. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $300.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.56%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.