Stokes Family Office LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 544,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 10.5% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stokes Family Office LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $73,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,970,000 after acquiring an additional 90,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,261,000 after purchasing an additional 180,247 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,619,000 after buying an additional 285,881 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,608,000 after buying an additional 184,924 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,635. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.45 and a 200-day moving average of $150.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

