Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,444 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.7% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $48,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 225.0% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.63. 1,058,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,018,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.51. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.23 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

