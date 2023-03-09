Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.4% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after buying an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 19,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $2,870,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.72. 1,679,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,600,512. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $76.25 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $454.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.32.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

