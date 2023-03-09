Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 146 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,838. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 626.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.19 and its 200-day moving average is $235.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

