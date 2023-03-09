Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 197,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 92,133 shares.The stock last traded at $20.02 and had previously closed at $19.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on SRI shares. TheStreet raised Stoneridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
Stoneridge Stock Down 0.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.54 million, a PE ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoneridge
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stoneridge Company Profile
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
