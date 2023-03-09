Storj (STORJ) Trading Down 25.9% This Week

Storj (STORJ) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Storj has a total market capitalization of $129.31 million and $19.88 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001539 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Storj has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.95 or 0.00428284 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,876.51 or 0.28946971 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Storj

Storj was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,937,122 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. The official website for Storj is storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token.

As a decentralized cloud storage network, Storj is unique in more ways than one. For one, unlike traditional cloud storage solutions that store data in huge data centers, Storj runs on a network of thousands of independent computers. Anyone with a few extra terabytes of space can become a node on the platform by installing Tardigrade. All that is required is a strong and consistent internet connection. The efficiency of the network means that hosts pay far less for the storage of their data than when employing traditional cloud storage services.”

