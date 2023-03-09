Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $94.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.98. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.11.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

