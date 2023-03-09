Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,650 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,739 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 22,821 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,952 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. CLSA lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($69.14) to GBX 5,790 ($69.62) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of RIO opened at $69.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.69 and its 200 day moving average is $65.49. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $83.21.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also

