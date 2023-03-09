Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $630,000 Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,664 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $549,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $262,275,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $197,426,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,695,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.
Shell Stock Performance
NYSE:SHEL opened at $61.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.07. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $220.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Shell Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.20) to GBX 2,987 ($35.92) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.87) to GBX 3,000 ($36.08) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.87) to GBX 2,950 ($35.47) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,528.38.
About Shell
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shell (SHEL)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.