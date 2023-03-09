Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $630,000 Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,664 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $549,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $262,275,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $197,426,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,695,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $61.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.07. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $220.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.20) to GBX 2,987 ($35.92) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.87) to GBX 3,000 ($36.08) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.87) to GBX 2,950 ($35.47) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,528.38.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

