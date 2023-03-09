Strategic Global Advisors LLC Raises Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 17,311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Diageo by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DEO opened at $171.38 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.06.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5187 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.31) to GBX 4,500 ($54.11) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.11) to GBX 4,200 ($50.51) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,081.00.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

