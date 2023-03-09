Strategic Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at onsemi

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Stock Up 1.6 %

ON stock opened at $84.44 on Thursday. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $87.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Bank of America lifted their price objective on onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair cut shares of onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

