Strategic Global Advisors LLC Sells 179 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,175 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,158 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the software company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.37.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $345.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $352.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.64. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $473.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.