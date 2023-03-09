Strong (STRONG) Price Up 57.7% Over Last 7 Days

Strong (STRONG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Strong has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $1.54 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong token can currently be bought for approximately $11.18 or 0.00053337 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 57.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.73 or 0.00430891 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,133.04 or 0.29125397 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

