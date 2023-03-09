Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €16.01 ($17.03) and last traded at €15.95 ($16.97). Approximately 102,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 410,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.83 ($16.84).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SZU has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a €15.00 ($15.96) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.09) price objective on Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.50 ($16.49) target price on Südzucker in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.60 ($19.79) price target on Südzucker in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Südzucker alerts:

Südzucker Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €15.65 and a 200-day moving average of €14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.06.

Südzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Featured Stories

