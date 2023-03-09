Summit Global Investments Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,500,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,459 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,146,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,513 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38,898.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,504,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,899 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,440.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,962,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 7,737,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,717,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,205,000 after buying an additional 46,710 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $29.47 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.04.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

