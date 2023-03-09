Summit Global Investments Boosts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Summit Global Investments increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Southern were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth $1,626,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Southern by 1,038.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 118,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 108,166 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,665,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,254,000 after purchasing an additional 121,261 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Southern by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 190,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,938,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after buying an additional 1,391,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO opened at $65.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.