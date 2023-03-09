Summit Global Investments Buys 4,454 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

