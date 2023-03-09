Summit Global Investments Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Summit Global Investments cut its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,509 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.20% of Innoviva worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Innoviva by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,253,000 after purchasing an additional 92,620 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Innoviva by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,997,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,003 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 8.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,936,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,091,000 after acquiring an additional 237,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 22.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,267,000 after acquiring an additional 445,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 26.8% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,838,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after acquiring an additional 388,755 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INVA shares. StockNews.com cut Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Innoviva Trading Up 1.3 %

Innoviva Profile

NASDAQ INVA opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $774.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

