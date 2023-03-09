Summit Global Investments Has $1.74 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after purchasing an additional 820,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,621,096,000 after purchasing an additional 440,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,007,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,912,941,000 after purchasing an additional 541,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 28.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,919 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,494,000 after purchasing an additional 683,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $89.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.60. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

