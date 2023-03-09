Summit Global Investments Purchases 1,073 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Summit Global Investments increased its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in AES were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in AES by 2.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in AES by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in AES by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 29.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 3.2% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.50. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Argus upped their target price on AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on AES to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.