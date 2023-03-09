Summit Global Investments Purchases 1,098 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Chubb were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 99.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,274,000 after acquiring an additional 434,799 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 57.6% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,186,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,827,000 after buying an additional 433,479 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 507.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,049,000 after acquiring an additional 376,859 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,747,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chubb by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.36.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

Chubb Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $203.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

