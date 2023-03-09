Summit Global Investments Reduces Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Summit Global Investments cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,482,000 after buying an additional 116,907 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 744,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,958,000 after purchasing an additional 79,054 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 564,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,831,000 after purchasing an additional 69,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 334,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.71.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $307.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.42. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $440.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.