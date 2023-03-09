Summit Global Investments Sells 22 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWW. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE GWW opened at $703.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $619.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $579.40. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $709.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

