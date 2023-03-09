Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) CFO Ankur Dhingra Acquires 196,362 Shares

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 196,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $206,180.10. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 5.3 %

SMMT opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $5.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 154,598 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 342.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 622,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 482,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 147,381 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 118,878 shares during the period. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Featured Articles

