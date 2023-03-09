Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Sunrun stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.64. 5,057,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,156,623. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 2.30. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $39.13.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,724.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 14,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $375,583.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,673.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,724.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,804 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,572 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

