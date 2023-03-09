Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $104.30

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $104.30 and last traded at $103.86, with a volume of 189241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.35.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.61.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $4,124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,668,273 shares in the company, valued at $550,065,839.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $4,124,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,668,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,065,839.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,917,123 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

