Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Friday, March 10th.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Down 1.3 %

Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $33.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SDPI shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 84,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $81,773.91. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,104,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,454.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 129,714 shares of company stock valued at $121,003. 50.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Drilling Products

(Get Rating)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.