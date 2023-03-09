Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) SVP Parveen Kakar Sells 69,544 Shares of Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) SVP Parveen Kakar sold 69,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $433,954.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,551.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Parveen Kakar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Parveen Kakar sold 18,845 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $134,553.30.

Superior Industries International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Superior Industries International stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $166.17 million, a PE ratio of 615.00 and a beta of 3.93. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Superior Industries International

SUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Superior Industries International from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Superior Industries International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Superior Industries International by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Superior Industries International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Superior Industries International by 11.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Superior Industries International

(Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

Further Reading

