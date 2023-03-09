Surevest LLC Acquires 3,154 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after acquiring an additional 71,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $66.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.48, a PEG ratio of 948.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.52. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $113.67.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

