Surevest LLC Has $778,000 Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,799 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC owned about 0.22% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1,058.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1,081.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 459.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1.15%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics properties. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also

