Surevest LLC Makes New Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Surevest LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $33,164,000. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $21,479,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 122.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,845,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after buying an additional 1,016,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 160.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after buying an additional 687,496 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after buying an additional 621,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 160.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.