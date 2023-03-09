Surevest LLC Sells 175 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Surevest LLC cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Danaher by 31.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Shares of DHR opened at $247.76 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $180.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

