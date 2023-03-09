sUSD Market Capitalization Reaches $49.78 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. sUSD has a total market cap of $49.78 million and approximately $17.30 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 49,729,430 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

