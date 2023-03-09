SW Investment Management LLC Takes $3.02 Million Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

SW Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,000. Tempur Sealy International makes up about 1.5% of SW Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. SW Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Tempur Sealy International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 122,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 149,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

TPX traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 170,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,892. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.73. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $44.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 402.92%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 17.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $75,699.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,110,813.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,677 shares of company stock worth $2,283,492. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

